(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. doubled the amount it plans to spend buying back shares and announced changes to its board, including the resignation of long-time director Jack Ma.

The company plans to re-purchase as much as 500 billion yen ($4.7 billion) worth of its own stock by March 2021, the company said in a statement. SoftBank will buy as many as 135 million shares, or about 6.7% of its total. That’s on top of the equally sized re-purchase announced in mid-March.

The Tokyo-based company, led by founder Masayoshi Son, is buying back shares to bolster its stock price after its portfolio of startup investments last value. Softbank said it expects to book a record 1.35 trillion yen operating loss for the year ended March 31 when it reports financial results Monday afternoon. SoftBank had been among the most aggressive investors in startups in recent years, but it is now marking down the value of stakes in companies such as WeWork, Oyo Hotels and Uber Technologies Inc.

The company said on Friday that it had bought 250.6 billion yen of its own stock since March 13, about half of the 500 billion yen budget for the re-purchase that had been slated to run through next March. It purchased 58,648,400 of its own stock as of April 30, amounting to roughly 40% of the 145 million planned total, SoftBank said in a statement on Friday.

Read more: SoftBank’s $23 Billion Buyback Helps Investors Ignore Profit Hit

Separately, SoftBank said that Ma, co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., will step down from its board on June 25. Alibaba is regarded as Son’s most successful investment.

The buyback announced in mid-March initially failed to lift SoftBank’s stock amid concerns the conglomerate’s portfolio of startups is particularly vulnerable to the economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic. When the shares plunged more than 30% in the week that followed, Son took an unprecedented step to unveil a second re-purchase of as much as 2 trillion yen. That latest announcement is part of that plan.

The stock gained almost 70% since SoftBank said it plans to sell assets to raise as much as 4.5 trillion yen over the coming year to buy shares and slash debt.

Read more: SoftBank Heads for Record Loss After $80 Billion Startup Spree

The company’s Vision Fund business, technology investments that contributed more than half of its reported profit a year ago, has swung to a projected 1.8 trillion yen loss. The company’s overall net loss will likely reach 900 billion yen.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.