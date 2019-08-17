SoftBank to Lend Up to $20 Billion to Employees for Fund: WSJ

(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group is planning to lend up to $20 billion to its employees to buy stakes in its second giant venture-capital fund, Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chief Executive Masayoshi Son may account for more than half of that amount, the paper said, adding that the employee pool at $20 billion, would represent nearly a fifth of the money that SoftBank said last month it had lined up for its second Vision Fund.

A Vision Fund spokesman didn’t comment to the newspaper.

