(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.’s Latin America foray, a multibillion-dollar deal spree that minted a wave of “unicorns” and upended the region’s startup landscape, is just getting started.

The Japanese technology giant still has about $4 billion left in the $5 billion fund it launched in March for new technology companies in the region, and has its sights on roughly 300 targets, according to Andre Maciel, a managing partner at SoftBank Group International. About 200 of those are in Brazil, he said.

“We already feel that the opportunity in the region is bigger than what we originally thought,” Maciel, SoftBank’s head of Brazil and structured transactions, said in an interview at the firm’s Sao Paulo offices. “There’s a lot outside of Brazil we still haven’t got around to even looking at.”

For the next round, Maciel said he’s looking at companies in the health-care and real estate industries, as well as boosting bets in financial and mobility firms.

SoftBank’s investments make up a vast chunk of the total market. Last year, investors stuffed $2.4 billion into startups in the region, more than double 2017’s total, according to PitchBook. In 2019 so far, deals have added up to $2.1 billion, with SoftBank-backed transactions making up the bulk of the total.

“This is the kind of capital that has never been seen before in Latin America,” Maciel said.

SoftBank isn’t the only venture capitalist pouring money in Latin America’s startup champions. Nu Pagamentos SA, the six-year-old fintech known as Nubank, announced a $400 million funding round led by venture capital firm TCV -- an early backer of Netflix Inc. and Spotify Technology SA -- in its first large investment in Latin America. Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Sequoia Capital, two existing Nubank investors, added money to the fund.

Beyond infusing Latin American companies with cash -- in some cases more than tripling their valuations -- SoftBank is also investing in local venture capital funds. In June, SoftBank announced a partnership with Valor Capital Group, a fund with about $300 million invested in 37 Brazilian companies and U.S. firms looking to expand in Brazil.

“In some cases we’ve more than doubled the investment firepower available to those funds,” Maciel said. “We don’t have the reach and structure to look at smaller transactions, but those funds do. They can irrigate the system for entrepreneurs.”

Maciel, a 17-year veteran of JPMorgan Chase & Co., is one of Marcelo Claure’s three lieutenants in the region, and the only one based in Sao Paulo. The other two are Shu Nyatta, who shuttles between the Miami and Silicon Valley offices, and Paulo Passoni, who worked at Third Point LLC for seven years and is based in Miami. The trio report to Claure, the Bolivian-American chief executive officer of SoftBank Group International who oversees the Latin America expansion.

New Firms

Another part of the group’s mandate is to help SoftBank’s global portfolio of over 100 firms setting up footholds in Latin America. Maciel says there are plans to bring around 40 of those to the region, either through partnerships or local offices. Some of SoftBank’s most-successful ventures, from Uber Technologies Inc. and WeWork Cos. to Didi Chuxing, already have sizable local operations.

The company has 10 employees on its local team and plans to reach as many as 30 in coming months. It’s also looking for a new building to house its offices in Sao Paulo, Maciel said, but will keep running into one of the biggest hurdles of its Latin America deal binge: the everybody-knows-everybody tightness of Brazil’s financial district.

Maciel’s solution? “I’ve started taking some of our more delicate business meetings in my living room.”

SoftBank’s Latin America investments:

Rappi

A Colombia-based delivery startup. In May, SoftBank agreed to invest $1 billion in the firm, valuing it at around $3.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Clip

A Mexican payments fintech similar to Square.

Loggi

A Brazilian logistics platform. In June, SoftBank led a $150 million infusion for the firm, valuing it at $1 billion.

Gympass

A Brazilian fitness startup. In June, SoftBank led a $300 million investment in the firm. Both the Vision Fund and the Latin American Fund participated.

Creditas

A Brazilian online lender for secured loans. In July, SoftBank led a $231 million investment in the firm, tripling its valuation. Both the Vision Fund and the Latin American Fund participated.

Banco Inter

A Brazilian digital bank. In July, SoftBank, through a vehicle called LA BI Holdco LLC, bought an 8.1% stake at the lender, paying roughly 760 million reais ($190 million), according to a regulatory filing.

Volanty

A Brazilian digital dealership for used cars. In August, it received a 70 million reais investment led by SoftBank and Argentine venture capital firm Kaszek.

To contact the reporters on this story: Felipe Marques in Sao Paulo at fmarques10@bloomberg.net;Vinícius Andrade in São Paulo at vandrade3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Michael J. Moore at mmoore55@bloomberg.net, Steve Dickson, Daniel Taub

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.