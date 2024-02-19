(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Vision Fund’s Lydia Jett, a managing partner in the Americas, is leaving the investment firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

A SoftBank representative declined to comment, while Jett didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Jett has represented SoftBank on the boards of Weee!, Fanatics, Flipkart and Coupang, among other companies, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She focused on investments in e-commerce, fintech and robotics, according to the SoftBank Vision Fund website, which lists ByteDance, the parent of TikTok, and Candy, a NFT platform, among companies in Jett’s portfolio.

Jett was promoted to partner in 2019, and at the time, told Bloomberg News that she’d focus on working with portfolio companies to hire women at the highest levels.

SoftBank Vision Fund’s team oversees both its behemoth $100 billion first fund and successor second fund. While the first has delivered net gains, the second fund is sitting on a paper loss of about $20 billion, according to SoftBank filings.

--With assistance from Min Jeong Lee.

