(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund is hiring the head of Microsoft Corp.’s venture capital business as managing partner, the first major addition to the investment arm following a spate of departures.

Nagraj Kashyap, the outgoing global head of Microsoft’s M12 fund, will join the Vision Fund in the U.S., according to people familiar with direct knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to discuss it publicly. Microsoft confirmed his departure. A representative for SoftBank declined to comment.

The Vision Fund has seen a number of recent changes among its senior roles after making a flurry of hires following its debut in 2017. Managing partner Colin Fan is leaving his role to become an adviser to SoftBank Investment Advisers and Jeff Housenbold, the managing partner involved in bets on startups including DoorDash Inc. and dog-walking app Wag, is also leaving.

SoftBank Vision Fund Chief Operating Officer Ruwan Weerasekera and Penny Bodle, a partner who headed investor relations, also departed late last year.

Kashyap was previously head of ventures at Qualcomm Inc. before joining Microsoft in 2016. M12 targets investments in corporate software companies, focusing on sectors such as applied artificial intelligence and infrastructure.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.