(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.’s telecom arm is exploring a US listing for its loss-making PayPay mobile payments business, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

SoftBank Corp., Japan’s No.3 carrier, is seeking a New York listing in a bet on higher valuations there for tech companies than in Tokyo, the newswire said. The timing of the listing is unclear, and PayPay would need to show it can earn a profit, it said.

A SoftBank Corp. spokesperson declined to comment.

PayPay is majority-owned by SoftBank Corp. and its internet business Z Holdings, with SoftBank Group’s second Vision Fund also holding a stake.

