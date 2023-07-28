1h ago
Softness is starting to creep into the Canadian economy: Economist
BNN Bloomberg,
We see gradual improvement in the core inflation trends both in Canada and the U.S.: Economist
A flash estimate for the Canadian economy in June is showing signs of a slowdown, something a BMO economist is attributing to the Bank of Canada’s series of steep interest rate hikes.
While the economy gained 0.3 per cent in May on a month-over-month basis, a lookahead to June revealed a 0.2 per cent contraction, the data released from Statistics Canada on Friday showed.
“Maybe a little bit of softness (is) starting to creep into the economy,” Robert Kavcic, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, told BNN Bloomberg in a TV interview on Friday.
The forecasted June weakness is showing up in all key economic data points, he added.
“We’re seeing it in areas like housing, we’re seeing it in areas like consumer spending – where spending volumes at the retail level have really flattened out even though we are seeing very strong demographic and population flows, and business investment has been little sluggish and choppy as well,” Kavcic said.
He attributed the pressure to the Bank of Canada’s aggressive monetary policy measures.
“I think bigger picture is, we’re kind of starting to see some evidence that almost 500 basis points of tightening compressed in a very short window of time is starting to have an impact on the economy more broadly,” he said.
Kavcic believes the central bank will continue to keep interest rates elevated at least until the end of the year as they are proving to be effective.
“The downturn is suggesting that policy seems to be tight enough to be slowing the gears on the economy, he added.
