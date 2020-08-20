(Bloomberg) -- Infrastructure software provider MobileIron Inc. is exploring options including a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter. The stock rose as much as 21% in after-market trading.

The Mountain View, California-based company is working with a financial adviser, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. No final decision has been made and the company could opt to remain independent, the people said.

Representatives for MobileIron didn’t respond to requests for comment.

MobileIron rose less than 1% to close at $6 in New York on Thursday, giving the company a market value of about $701 million. The stock has gained about 23% this year.

Financial services, health-care and other types of companies use its software to help employees access work-related applications and networks securely on mobile devices, according to its website.

