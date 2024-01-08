(Bloomberg) -- A group of lenders to GoTo Group Inc. have agreed to a plan that would reduce the company’s debt while tightening protections for creditors that participate in the deal, according to people familiar with the situation.

The information technology software maker has been holding confidential talks with some creditors to slash its debt load and take advantage of the weak trading levels on its loans.

The proposal calls for roughly $100 million of new money, while the debt exchange will be open to a broader group of lenders, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter. In return for consenting, lenders will win stricter borrowing covenants on a collateral package that will make it harder for the company to move assets, such as its LastPass unit, away from the reach of lenders, they said.

Lenders who don’t consent wouldn’t be able to share in the greater protections provided in the new covenants. The details of the deal are still being finalized and could change, the people said.

A spokesperson for Francisco Partners Management, the main private equity owner of GoTo, didn’t return a request for comment. Representatives for Boston-based GoTo and a private equity affiliate of Elliott Management that serves as a minority shareholder of the company also didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The trade journal Reorg reported on elements of the plan earlier.

The company’s dollar-denominated first-lien term loan due 2027 was quoted at around 66.25 cents on the dollar, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Investors in debt of GoTo — formerly known as LogMeIn - have been concerned that the company’s borrowing agreements give it the flexibility to take aggressive steps to get financing, such as stripping assets away from creditors. Those fears prompted some investors to organize with Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison.

Fitch Ratings lowered the company’s rating in December, citing GoTo’s declining cash position, cash burn and the potential for a covenant violation on its $250 million revolver that comes due in August 2025.

In 2021, GoTo reorganized its corporate structure into separate units which includes LastPass.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.