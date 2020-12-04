Software Firm Intapp Is Said to Pick Banks for 2021 IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Intapp Inc., a software provider for professional services and capital markets firms, is planning an initial public offering in 2021, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. on its planned listing, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The listing is expected in the first half of the year, said the people.

Intapp’s plans including its timetable for a listing could still change, the people said.

Representatives for Intapp, based in Palo Alto, California, JPMorgan and Bank of America declined to comment.

Intapp provides software for professional services firms such as accountants and investment banks. Its products range from risk management to timekeeping for lawyers, consultants and other professionals who bill by the hour.

The company’s backers include Singapore’s Temasek and private equity firm Great Hill Partners, according to a statement.

Intapp has 1,600 clients globally, its website shows. They include more than 600 law firms such as Kirkland & Ellis, DLA Piper and Baker McKenzie, and more than 175 investment banks and advisory firms.

