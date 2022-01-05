(Bloomberg) -- Workplace collaboration startup Miro has vaulted into the top 10 most valuable startups in the U.S. after raising an additional $400 million in funding.

The company, which has headquarters in San Francisco and Amsterdam, is now valued at $17.5 billion, it said in a statement Wednesday. Miro will use the funds, from investors including Iconiq Growth, Accel and Salesforce Ventures, to invest in product development and expand globally.

Miro, whose official name is RealtimeBoard Inc., has doubled its headcount over the last year and now has 11 global hubs. The company, which was founded in 2011, raised $50 million in April 2020 and said its user base expanded to 30 million from 5 million as the pandemic forced companies to pivot to new work styles. Miro’s platform allows companies to create interactive white boards for teams to use. The company’s customers include Cisco Systems Inc., Okta Inc. and Liberty Mutual Group Inc.

