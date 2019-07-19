(Bloomberg) -- Medallia Inc. ended its first day as a public company with one of the year’s 10 best trading debuts after its $325.5 million initial public offering.

Shares of the enterprise software provider, which rose as much as 88% Friday, closed up 76% to $37.05. That gave it the eighth-best first-day performance out of 105 IPOs in the U.S. this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The company and some of its investors sold 15.5 million shares on Thursday for $21 each after marketing 14.5 million of them for $16 to $18. The listing values the company at about $4.5 billion, based on the additional stock sold and the number of shares outstanding, as listed in regulatory filings.

Beyond Meat Inc. had the year’s best U.S. trading debut after its $276 million IPO in May. The meat-substitute producer soared 163% on first day and is now up 581% from its offer price, also the best in the U.S. this year.

Medallia Chief Executive Officer Leslie Stretch said he was pleased with the company’s debut, as well as its progress toward profitability.

“We need to invest in sales and marketing -- go to market -- and we’re doing that aggressively,” Stretch said in an interview. “We’re going to continue with our trajectory.”

The San Francisco-based company’s net loss for the quarter ending April 30 was $2.6 million on revenue of $94 million, it said in the filings. That compared with a net loss of $28 million on revenue of $71 million for the same period last year.

The offering was led by Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. The shares are trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol MDLA.

(Updates with closing share price in second paragraph)

To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Hytha in San Francisco at mhytha@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Liana Baker at lbaker75@bloomberg.net, Michael Hytha, Matthew Monks

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.