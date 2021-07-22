(Bloomberg) -- British software tycoon Mike Lynch should be extradited to the U.S. to face fraud charges stemming from the $11 billion sale of Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard, a London judge ruled.

The U.S. Department of Justice has pursued Lynch over allegations that he dressed Autonomy up for a sale to HP by inflating sales. The Silicon Valley hardware giant acquired the software company in 2011 only to write down the value by $8.8 billion a year later.

Lynch, who personally made more than $800 million from the HP deal, was “the leader of a corporate conspiracy,” the U.S. said. He was arrested in February last year and has been on bail ever since.

The high-profile case has attracted significant political attention with lawmakers highlighting perceived imbalances in the U.S.-U.K. extradition treaty. Lynch argues that a “very substantial measure” of the supposed wrongdoing took place in Britain.

Lynch is also waiting for the verdict in a $5 billion London civil trial brought by HP. Judge Michael Snow said he would deliver his ruling without the civil verdict, calling it “of limited significance in the case.”

Lynch was released on bail by the London judge.

