(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s SoftwareOne Holding AG on Monday rejected a non-binding offer from Bain Capital that valued the Swiss company at 2.98 billion Swiss francs ($3.5 billion), and said that after months of back-and-forth with the private equity bidder, it plans to remain independent.

Bain had offered the equivalent of 18.8 francs per share, SoftwareOne said in a statement on Monday. In July, the company rejected another Bain bid of as much as 20.5 francs and instead launched a strategic review to weigh different options for the business, including a public auction.

Since then, the share price has declined about 13%, giving the company a market value of 2.54 billion francs at the close on Friday. At least one large SoftwareOne shareholder had previously expressed frustration over the stalled talks with Bain and had weighed increased pressure on senior management to pursue a deal, people familiar with the matter said earlier.

SoftwareOne shares were indicated 5.7% lower at Julius Baer in premarket trading on Monday. Bain declined to comment on the rejection.

Based in Stans, Switzerland, SoftwareOne advises companies on software purchases and partners with providers such as Amazon Web Services, Adobe Inc. and International Business Machines Corp. It’s also among the largest resellers of Microsoft Corp. software licenses.

The company will give its outlook for 2024 and a medium-term guidance, as well as announce results for last year, on Feb 15.

