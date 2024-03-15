(Bloomberg) -- Soho House & Co Inc. said membership at its exclusive clubs rose 20% last year, even as the company continues to struggle with profitability.

The membership growth benefited from gains at existing sites and expansion into Southeast Asia and Latin America, Chief Executive Officer Andrew Carnie said in the earnings statement Friday. The membership wait list has reached a record 99,000, even as inflation remains a macroeconomic concern. He said further growth remains a priority.

“I think if you listen to other earnings calls, companies talked about continuing to see wage and food and beverage inflation,” Carnie said during the earnings call. “The positive thing about us is that we have the membership revenue growth, and you can see from our guidance we’re expecting continued really strong growth there.”

The fourth-quarter net loss of $57 million included a $47 million charge mainly related to North American locations in its Soho Works chain of workspaces.

The full-year forecast of $1.2 billion to $1.25 billion in revenue reflects macroeconomic challenges and soft restaurant trends, and missed the average analyst estimate of $1.29 billion. Shares fell 9.5%% at 1:22pm in New York trading.

The loss and forecast miss follow a short report by GlassHouse Research last month that compared the company to WeWork, suggesting its eventual demise. Soho House said the report contains “factual inaccuracies, analytical errors, and false and misleading statements.” It also said a committee evaluation may result in it going private.

The chain of private members-only clubs recently opened a location in Portland, Oregon, and expects to open in Sao Paulo “soon.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.