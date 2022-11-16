Soho House Founder Steps Down After Battle With Cancer

(Bloomberg) -- Soho House’s founder is stepping down as chief executive officer of its parent company following treatment for prostate cancer.

Nick Jones, who opened his first private club in London’s Soho neighborhood 27 years ago, will be succeeded as chief executive officer of Membership Collective Group Inc. by current President Andrew Carnie. Under Jones, Soho House has expanded to 38 locations worldwide, including related brands.

“I was diagnosed with prostate cancer back in June and have now had successful surgery and am cancer free,” Jones told Bloomberg TV. “Now seems the right time to hand over.”

Jones will stay with the company “in a founder role,” it said in a statement.

Membership Collective Group owns hotels and members’ clubs in towns and cities across the world, including New York, London, Brighton and Mykonos. The restaurateur Richard Caring is a director and shareholder.

Carnie previously worked in retail and was president of Anthropologie Inc before joining Membership Collective Group.

“What we’re going to focus upon is how we become more profitable,” said Carnie. “We want to give our members a great diversity of value and diversity of food.”

