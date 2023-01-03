(Bloomberg) -- Solana, the digital token backed by fallen crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried, is starting the year strong after a 94% plunge in 2022. Traders are looking for evidence that the selloff is overdone after a supportive Dec. 29 tweet from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Don’t look for Solana to regain its highs anytime soon though: The coin remains 95% below its November 2021 peak.

