(Bloomberg) --

A three-day decline for crypto altcoin Solana deepened on Sunday, as developers considered spinning off one of the blockchain network’s most prominent and FTX-affiliated projects.

Solana fell as much as 14% to $12.86 as of 1:30 p.m. in London. Crypto bellwethers Bitcoin and Ether have lost a little over 1% each in the last 24 hours. The hypothetical market value of the crypto has shrunk to about $833 billion from around $3 trillion about a year ago, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Other altcoins including Polkadot, Avalanche and Tron, typically more volatile than larger cryptocurrencies due to lower liquidity levels, lost between 1.7% and 5.4%. Dogecoin declined as much as 7.5%, losing much of the gains it had established on Saturday after Tesla CEO Elon Musk touted the token on Twitter.

The crypto market has lost about $200 billion in value in the past week as the collapse of FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire took its toll on investor confidence in digital assets.

Read more: FTX Latest: Police Interview Bankman-Fried; Mystery Outflows

Tokens issued by Serum, a liquidity infrastructure hub built by FTX and used by market makers and lending protocols on Solana, tumbled more than 23% on Sunday alone, pricing data from CoinGecko showed. FTX owned more than $2.2 billion worth of the token as of Thursday, the Financial Times reported, citing investor materials.

Developers attached to Serum are concerned that an upgrade key controlling the program could be compromised, Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko said on Twitter, and are considering splitting off the project’s code in a so-called fork.

While moving some of its assets to offline wallets after filing for bankruptcy on Friday, FTX said it experienced a series of unauthorized withdrawals. Analysts estimated more than $475 million in tokens were stolen in the process.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.