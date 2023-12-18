(Bloomberg) -- Enphase Energy Inc. will cut its workforce by 10% and close two contract factories to reduce costs amid a slowdown in the rooftop-solar sector.

The solar-equipment maker’s reductions will impact about 350 contractors and employees, according to a filing after the market closed Monday. Enphase will also shutter contracted operations at Wisconsin and Romania sites and “resize” other contracted locations.

“Over the last 12 months, the solar market has seen a lot of turbulence worldwide,” Chief Executive Officer Badri Kothandaraman said in a letter to employees that was included in the regulatory filing. High interest rates and the reduction of rooftop solar incentives in California have caused a significant drop in demand, he said. In Europe, higher borrowing rates have led to high inventory levels, he added.

The company sees $16 million to $18 million in restructuring and asset impairment charges. It’s the latest in a string of bad news for rooftop solar companies that have struggled this year as borrowing costs have risen.

Earlier Monday, SunPower Corp. plunged after disclosing it had breached a credit agreement and flagged doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

