(Bloomberg) -- Loanpal, one of America’s biggest solar-loan providers, has renamed itself GoodLeap as it expands further into the broader market for sustainable home upgrades.

With the pandemic triggering a home-restoration boom in the U.S. at a time of mounting consumer focus on sustainability, GoodLeap said it’s now supporting products including geothermal heating and energy-saving windows. The move also comes as the company is said to plan an initial public offering.

“It’s not just that people are investing in their homes more than ever before, it’s that they’re thinking about what those investments in their home should be,” Chief Executive Officer Hayes Barnard said in an interview.

Barnard sees GoodLeap as an Airbnb Inc. or Uber Technologies Inc. of sustainable home improvement -- a platform and app that connect financial institutions with companies that install the products and with consumers. It’s effectively a technology company, and doesn’t take credit risk on the loans provided, Barnard said.

GoodLeap has provided about $6.5 billion of capital since 2018 to more than 185,000 consumers for solar and other sustainable-home improvement products. In January, it said it raised more than $800 million from investors including New Enterprise Associates and WestCap Group.

The company is said to be planning an IPO this year that could value it at more than $10 billion. Barnard declined to comment on a potential IPO.

While there’s been a surge of interest in rooftop installations, residential-solar lending is a fraction of the $430 billion Barnard sees for the U.S. sustainable home-improvement market each year.

“It dwarfs the residential-solar market -- and it’s in all 50 states,” said Barnard, a former SolarCity executive. “The solar market’s really in about 20 states.”

