(Bloomberg) -- Chicago is touting a win after a wave of high-profile corporate departures: A Massachusetts-based solar provider is planning an expansion in the city along with planned investments of $2 billion in Illinois.

Nexamp Inc., a provider and developer of renewable energy, is making Chicago its second national headquarters, according to statements from the company and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office. The company said its expansion in the state would create about 50 new jobs.

Illinois has been trying to position itself as a hub for new technologies from quantum computing to life sciences and electric vehicle manufacturing. Chicago and its suburbs, struggling with high crime levels and rising business costs, have been trying to woo companies after longtime corporate denizens such as Boeing Co., Caterpillar Inc. and Ken Griffin’s Citadel relocated their headquarters to other states.

