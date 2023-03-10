(Bloomberg) -- Sunrun Inc., the biggest US residential-solar company, fell to a four-month low on concerns of its exposure to collapsed lender Silicon Valley Bank.

The company said it has less than $80 million of cash deposits with the bank, according to a statement Friday. Sunrun’s shares fell as much as 17% on Friday, and closed down 12% in New York, the biggest drop since June. Sunnova Energy International Inc., another large solar firm, said it had minimal exposure to SVB. Its shares slumped 6.4%.

Silicon Valley Bank has been a key supporter to cleantech and innovative agriculture firms — industries that once struggled to raise financings. SVB made a point to highlight its collaboration with Sunrun, which topped Tesla several years ago to become America’s rooftop solar leader.

“By 2020, SVB had provided nearly $240 million of financing across five Sunrun debt transactions,” according to an SVB web page specifically about Sunrun.

SVB is among 13 lenders in Sunrun’s $600 million recourse credit facility, the solar company said. That facility is fully utilized.

The bank is also among nine lenders to Sunrun’s $1.8 billion non-recourse senior aggregation warehouse facility, of which about $710 million is undrawn. Sunrun said SVB’s undrawn commitment was about $40 million.

While SVB is a facilitator of interest rate hedges, Sunrun said “to our knowledge they are not ultimately the backer of these derivatives,” though it’s evaluating the legal structures associated with them.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.