(Bloomberg) -- China’s largest solar company reported profit surge in the first half thanks to strong market demand amid lower panel costs.

LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. is expected to see net income increase 41.6% to 9.18 billion yuan in the first half, according to the preliminary results released by the company Wednesday. Preliminary revenue was expected to be 64.7 billion yuan, the company statement said.

China’s domestic solar installation saw rapid growth in the first half as prices throughout the supply chain plunged since the beginning of the year. The country added 78.4 gigawatts of solar power in the first six months, nearing last year’s record-breaking full-year instillation of 87.4 gigawatts, and is forecast to add as much as 140 gigawatts in 2023.

The country also exported over $29 billion of solar equipment in the first half, an 13% increase from 2022, as more countries work to scale up renewables amid more frequent extreme weather events, according to China Photovoltaic Industry Association. However, Chinese solar companies also face increasing trade barriers and more competitions overseas as countries work to establish clean energy supply chain domestically.

China’s solar industry also faces potential overcapacity building, which could bring down more than half of the country’s manufacturers, Longi’s president warned earlier this year, as the sector saw rapid growth amid high market demand.

