(Bloomberg) -- SunPower Corp. declined after the struggling rooftop solar installer announced $155 million in new financing from its majority investors — a development that will ease a cash crunch but also dilute the shares.

The company received a $130 million term loan from French energy giant TotalEnergies SE and private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners, SunPower said Thursday in a statement. It also has access to $25 million through a revolving credit facility. Together with financing it obtained in recent months, the company has raised a total of $200 million.

The deal also includes warrants for TotalEnergies and GIP to purchase 41.8 million SunPower shares for one cent each, a move that works out to a 24% dilution, according to Pavel Molchanov, an analyst with Raymond James & Associates. JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts said the capital infusions come with a “steep cost,” with an interest rate of 13% on some of the debt if paid in cash.

While policy changes and inflation have buffeted the rooftop solar industry, SunPower has faced additional issues. A unit of the company defaulted on a credit agreement last year because of a delay in filing its third-quarter results after it restated some 2022 and 2023 earnings. That prompted the company to warn in December that there was doubt about its ability to remain a going concern.

“SunPower finally unveiled how to plug the hole in its balance sheet that led to last year’s going-concern statement,” Molchanov wrote in a research note Thursday. “The real news: much-needed bailout comes with hefty dilution.”

The financial issues have weighed on the shares, which have slumped 75% in the past year. SunPower stock was down 0.1% to $4.17 at 11:52 a.m. in New York.

But the financing announced Thursday should put some of those concerns to rest, according to Chief Executive Officer Peter Faricy.

“The number-one question on the minds of shareholders and investors has been our liquidity,” Faricy said during a conference call. “That puts us in a position to have the liquidity we need.”

While investors had been especially wary after the company’s December going-concern warning, those fears may now be in the past, according to Chief Financial Officer Beth Eby.

“We do not expect at the moment to have a going concern provision in the 10-K that’s coming out,” she said on the call.

The financing also comes with a “permanent waiver” related to the default. It had previously received a waiver that would have expired February 16.

SunPower and its peers have been grappling with a slowdown in sales after California, the company’s biggest market, slashed home solar incentives. Meanwhile, high interest rates have made it more expensive for consumers to finance rooftop systems.

The financing will ease SunPower’s immediate financial woes, but the company is still facing the same issues that have beset all the rooftop solar companies, Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Rob Barnett said in an interview.

“This gives them a runway, even if the general environment remains challenging,” Barnett said.

Still, the financing from Total and GIP is a vote of confidence in the rooftop solar market and the company, Faricy said.

“You’re looking for signals from your majority shareholders,” he said on the call. “They’re so committed to the future of the company.”

