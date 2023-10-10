(Bloomberg) -- Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. will cut about 15% of its global workforce, citing a slowdown in demand for rooftop panels and challenges collecting payments from a top customer.

Most of the staff cuts will take place by the end of the year, the Singapore-based solar manufacturer said in a statement Tuesday. Maxeon also reduced its third-quarter guidance for shipments and revenue amid what Chief Executive Officer Bill Mulligan called “rapidly changing market and industry conditions.”

The shares gained 1.9% to $9.72 at 2:28 p.m. in New York. Earlier they plunged as much as 24%.

The restructuring comes as the solar market contends with a glut of panels and falling prices. Higher interest rates are crimping demand for residential systems, and Maxeon said its largest US distributed-generation customer had failed to make some payments.

Maxeon didn’t identify the customer. However Pavel Molchanov, an analyst with Raymond James & Associates, wrote in a research note that it’s SunPower Corp., Maxeon’s former parent until it spun off its manufacturing unit to become a separate company in 2020. The two have been embroiled in a contract dispute since at least August.

Maxeon expects to report third-quarter shipments of between 622 megawatts and 632 megawatts of panels, compared with its August forecast of up to 740 megawatts. Revenue will be $224 million to $229 million, compared with its forecast of $280 million to $320 million.

(Updates with name of customer in fifth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.