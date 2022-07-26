(Bloomberg) -- The US solar industry made inroads at boosting employment levels for women and Black workers in the past two years, though one of the nation’s fastest-growing job markets still falls short on diversity.

Women made up 29.6% of US solar employees last year, according to an Interstate Renewable Energy Council report. That’s up from 26% of the industry in 2019, though lags the 47% of women in the overall US workforce. Black workers accounted for 8.2% of solar workers, a 0.5% gain from two years ago, though it lags the 12% national average, according to the report published Tuesday.

“Having higher numbers of women is still good progress in areas that traditionally have hired men -- construction-type jobs,” Larry Sherwood, president of the nonprofit group, said in an interview. “Obviously, it’s a long-term process to increase percentage numbers.”

The struggles of solar -- an industry long championed by progressives -- underscore the challenge of improving the gender makeup of industries heavy in construction jobs. The report found that two-thirds of the 255,000 US solar jobs last year were in installation and project development. Solar installers are seen as the fifth fastest-growing occupation in the US, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The report also found that 31% of solar firms had strategies to boost the number of female hires, while 26% had initiatives to hire ethnic or racial minorities and only 8% of companies had programs to target LGBTQ+ hires.

Overall, solar jobs grew 9% last year as installations hit a US record. The industry has grappled with a series of challenges this year that have slowed projects, including trade and supply-chain constraints, which could hurt job growth.

