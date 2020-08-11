(Bloomberg) --

Tongwei Solar, a unit of Tongwei Co., raised multicrystalline solar cell prices by 11% to 0.6 yuan per watt, according to an Aug. 10 notice on its website.

The company, the world’s leading cell producer, also increased prices for three types of monocrystalline cells by 0.08 yuan per watt each, about a 9% increase. The hike is the second in less than three weeks after it increased prices on July 24.

Manufacturers all along the solar supply chain have boosted prices in the past month after an explosion forced the shutdown of a major polysilicon factory in Xinjiang.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.