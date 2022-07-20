(Bloomberg) -- Polysilicon prices extended gains into an eighth week because of factory outages, threatening to slow the pace of solar panel installations just as governments around the world boost clean energy targets.

The average cost of the most expensive grade of polysilicon rose 0.9% to 297.6 yuan ($44.08) per kilogram on Wednesday, according to the China Silicon Industry Association. A separate index compiled by BloombergNEF shows prices are at the highest level since 2011.

Four producers of the ultra-conductive material in Xinjiang have halted output due to incidents or maintenance work, and imports from outside China have fallen due to shipping disruptions caused by overseas port strikes, the silicon association said in a statement.

Polysilicon prices could stay at high levels until early 2023, Yishu Yan, an analyst at UBS Investment Research, said on a conference call Tuesday. High prices could hurt demand for solar panels, especially for large utility-scale solar projects that are the most cost-sensitive, she said.

Still, installations in China could pick up speed again as soon as September and October, Yan said, as state-owned power companies face political pressure to meet year-end renewable targets.

“If they don’t have the reported projects connected to the grid, they could face the possibility that the government won’t approve new projects for them next year,” Yan said.

