(Bloomberg) -- Rooftop solar stocks bounced this week, but any rally may be short lived, analysts said.

The companies face oversupply in solar equipment, which should pressure their profit margins. In addition, financing costs have risen over the last year, which is cutting into sales and weighing on their results.

This week, there have been signs that borrowing costs are drifting lower as the Federal Reserve nears the end of its tightening cycle. That reduces financing costs for solar customers, boosting sales. Sunrun Inc., rose 23% this week, its best in nearly a year. Sunnova Energy International Inc. gained 22% and SunPower Corp.,14%, the biggest one-week jump since 2022 for both.

But many longer-term pressures remain for these stocks. There’s an abundance of solar equipment sitting in warehouses in Europe and the US, weighing on prices, according to Rob Barnett, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. Citigroup Inc. analysts expect solar firms in China to cut their prices amid the pressure.

Those forces have been weighing on shares for solar stocks for weeks: from the end of September through Friday’s close, Sunrun fell 14%, while Enphase Energy Inc. dropped 33%, and SunPower, 26%. Analysts across Wall Street have downgraded solar stocks and slashed price targets after a parade of disappointing results from the group.

“If you’re looking at companies that are pretty exposed on the residential side of the solar business, then you’ve seen a pretty disappointing set of earnings, you’ve seen a big slowdown in revenue and the backdrop to that is higher interest rates are pumping the brakes on demand,” BI’s Barnett said.

He noted that 85% to 90% of residential solar installations are financed, so higher borrowing costs have made solar residential solar energy a less compelling decision for families.

The outlook for these companies has attracted multiple short sellers, including Muddy Waters’ Carson Block who said on Bloomberg TV that he is shorting Sunrun’s shares again.

Not every solar stock has jumped this week. Enphase and SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s share prices fell after both posted results that fell short of analysts average estimates, and offered disappointing forecasts.

They may set the tone for the rest of the market. Truist Securities’s Jordan Levy said in a note that he underestimated the magnitude and speed at which the outlook for residential solar installations had deteriorated. He wrote that he should have taken gloomy corporate updates from Enphase and SolarEdge “as more indicative of what was to come.”

