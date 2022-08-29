(Bloomberg) -- SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s solar power optimizers and inverters could face an imports ban as the US International Trade Commission said it would investigate a smaller rival’s patent-infringement allegations.

The trade commission said it is starting an investigation based on Ampt LLC’s July 28 complaint alleging infringement of two patents for the technology, according to a notice posted Monday on the agency’s website.

Ampt, which is based in Fort Collins, Colorado, requested the trade panel issue a limited exclusion order and cease-and-desist order. SolarEdge shares fell as much as 3.9% in New York after the announcement. Company representatives didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

“We appreciate the Commission’s decision to investigate SolarEdge’s unlawful use of our proprietary technology without asking our permission or compensating us,” said Levent Gun, Ampt’s chief executive officer said in a statement. “Today marks the first step towards ensuring fair competition in the United States, and stopping SolarEdge from violating our hard-earned, patented technology.”

The commission said it will set a target date to complete the investigation 45 days after initiating the probe.

