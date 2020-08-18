(Bloomberg) -- Malian soldiers detained President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita after surrounding his residence following weeks of protests against his government, marking a fresh political crisis in the country wracked by years of Islamist militant violence.

Keita, 75, was taken to military barracks on the outskirts of the capital, Bamako, said people familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Prime Minister Boubou Cisse was also arrested, one of the people said.

Tensions have run high in the West African nation since tens of thousands of people started gathering weeks ago to demand Keita, who’s known as IBK, resign. While the protests started over discontent with his refusal to raise wages for teachers, they later widened to include criticism over alleged corruption and nepotism within the administration.

Efforts by the Economic Community of West African States regional bloc to mediate between the government and protesters had so far failed.

Power Vacuum

The situation is reminiscent of a 2012 coup ousting Keita’s predecessor, Amadou Toumani Toure, by lower-ranking soldiers angry about the lack of resources deployed to fight Tuareg rebels in the north. The subsequent power vacuum was exploited by al-Qaeda-linked Islamist groups who seized control of the north. A French military intervention pushed back the insurgents, but some groups later returned and expanded to carry out hit-and-run attacks on United Nations peacekeepers and civilians.

The apparent mutiny was “likely driven by a range of factors closely tied to the deteriorating military situation in central and northern Mali, rather than the ongoing political crisis,” Alexandre Raymakers, senior Africa analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, said in note earlier on Tuesday.

“Combined with recurrent issues pertaining to pay, ineffective leadership and overall poor working conditions, the rank and files’ tolerance toward IBK was always limited,” he said before the arrest.

Islamist Insurgencies

The government’s inability to quash Islamist insurgencies, which have claimed thousands of lives, fueled many of the protests against Keita. The leader assumed office on a wave of optimism after 2013 elections, but critics said he didn’t fulfill any of his campaign pledges after his 2018 re-election.

Prime Minister Boubou Cisse had earlier appealed for calm, saying “the only solution can be found in dialog,” according to a statement posted on the government’s Facebook account.

