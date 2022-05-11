Soldiers Killed in Togo as Violence Spreads to Coastal States

(Bloomberg) -- Suspected militants killed eight soldiers and injured a dozen others in the first such attack in the West African country.

Heavily armed assailants attacked the soldiers during a military operation in northern Togo near the border with Burkina Faso, state broadcaster Television Togolaise reported on Wednesday.

Togo had previously been spared from attacks by Sahel-based militants linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State that have targeted other coastal states including Ghana, Benin and Ivory Coast. An attempted raid in November last year was repelled by the army.

Read more: How Jihadists Are Creating Turmoil Across West Africa: QuickTake

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.