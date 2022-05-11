3h ago
Soldiers Killed in Togo as Violence Spreads to Coastal States
(Bloomberg) -- Suspected militants killed eight soldiers and injured a dozen others in the first such attack in the West African country.
Heavily armed assailants attacked the soldiers during a military operation in northern Togo near the border with Burkina Faso, state broadcaster Television Togolaise reported on Wednesday.
Togo had previously been spared from attacks by Sahel-based militants linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State that have targeted other coastal states including Ghana, Benin and Ivory Coast. An attempted raid in November last year was repelled by the army.
