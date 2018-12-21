(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon defended the firm’s culture and oversight as the bank faces more fallout from a high-profile corruption probe that has spanned continents.

"We believe our culture and our processes around our due diligence and compliance was strong at the time and even stronger today," Solomon said in a year-end message recorded for the firm’s employees, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. "Integrity is a cornerstone of our culture."

Solomon’s statement comes after Malaysia filed the first criminal charge against the bank in a global corruption probe that is examining the bank’s role in allegedly aiding a historic heist of a Malaysian investment fund known as 1MDB. The firm is already in the thick of investigations by U.S. prosecutors and regulators over its conduct in the controversy.

Goldman Sachs’ stock is on track to be the worst performer on the Dow Jones Industrial Average this year, down more than 35 percent after falling another 3.1 percent Friday. With the recent slump, it’s now the only major U.S. bank trading below its November 2016 level, when Donald Trump’s election win sparked a rally in bank stocks across Wall Street.

Prosecutors from the U.S. to Singapore and Malaysia are aggressively probing the firm’s role raising about $6.5 billion for 1MDB. The ensuing fallout has become its thorniest scandal since the financial crisis. Last month, the U.S. Justice Department revealed that a former partner pleaded guilty to bribery charges, his deputy was arrested and the firm put a top Asia banking executive on leave.

Solomon, who was the head of the investment-banking group at the time of the 1MDB fundraising, took over as CEO at the start of October. His predecessor, Lloyd Blankfein, remains as chairman through the end of December.

