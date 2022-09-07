(Bloomberg) -- Solomon Partners, the advisory firm formerly known as PJ Solomon, is hiring two managing directors for its business services group.

The New York-based firm has hired Connor Mitchell and Michael Vinciguerra for the firm’s Chicago office, reporting to group head Tim Shea, the company said in a statement. The hires are the latest for the firm’s Chicago operation, its most recent office expansion. The firm now has 15 people, including a newly hired executive administrator, Cris Gomez, in the city with plans to hire more, a representative for the company said.

“Connor and Mike represent the next stage of our growth: hiring bankers with a strong M&A track record and thought leadership to build out coverage of additional sectors within business services,” Shea said. “We are also actively recruiting more senior sector heads and bankers across all levels.”

Mitchell, who will cover human capital and professional services, joins Solomon from FocalPoint Partners, where he was a managing director in the business services practice. During his tenure, he also co-founded and expanded FocalPoint’s Chicago office. Vinciguerra, who will focus on environmental and industrial services, joins from Brown Gibbons Lang & Co., where he was a managing director and principal within its environmental and industrial services group.

Since selling a majority stake to Natixis SA in 2016, Solomon Partners has expanded headcount and business lines. The company began its business services practice with the hiring of Robbie Kelley last year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.