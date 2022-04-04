(Bloomberg) -- Solomon Partners, the firm previously known as PJ Solomon, is promoting from within for the newly created role of chairman of mergers and acquisitions.

The New York-based advisory firm named Rich Brail to the position. He was previously co-head of technology, media and telecommunications alongside Joe Valenti, who will now solely oversee that sector group.

“Rich is one of our most seasoned bankers and will now put his fire power behind the whole firm to help fuel our continued growth and support our clients,” Solomon Partners Chief Executive Officer Marc Cooper said in an emailed statement.

Solomon Partners named Mark Boidman head of media and entertainment within Valenti’s group, a position formerly held by Brail. Boidman will focus on “broadening the scope and reach of the firm’s media and tech services businesses,” according to the statement.

Also in the group, the firm also named digital infrastructure specialist Irtiaz Ahmad managing director.

Elsewhere, the firm named Jeff Pollard co-head of infrastructure, power and renewables alongside Tim Bath. Pollard will focus on traditional power transactions, and build out Solomon Partners’ renewables efforts with Tim Radcliff, a newly appointed managing director.

Since striking an alliance with Natixis SA in 2016, Solomon Partners said it has more than quadrupled its banker headcount to over 140 from 35, and broadened its industry coverage.

