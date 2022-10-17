(Bloomberg) -- Solomon Partners, the boutique investment bank formerly known as PJ Solomon, is starting an industrial practice with a hire from peer Greenhill & Co.

The firm has hired Larry Gelwix as a partner, to be based in Chicago, the firm said in a statement. Gelwix had previously worked at Greenhill for 14 years, latterly as a managing director and co-head of industrials.

Solomon has been actively expanding its practice in North America. Last month the company hired Craig Muir from Houlihan Lokey Inc to build a software, data and analytics practice, while also hiring two more bankers for its business services group. The firm now has more than 150 bankers working across 16 verticals, according to the statement.

“We are seeking to recruit bankers that are recognized as experts in their fields to lead our advisory practices,” Marc Cooper, chief executive officer of Solomon Partners, said in the statement. “Larry, with his in-depth industry expertise and experience, is well-respected in the industrials field and uniquely suited to lead the development of Solomon’s new industrials group.”

Gelwix, who specializes in advising clients in the industrial, aerospace and defense and aviation services sectors, also worked at Lehman Brothers focusing on M&A and corporate finance transactions and working in the commercial aerospace industry, the statement said.

