(Bloomberg) -- The Solomon Islands should be “really careful” in its security pact with China, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said, warning the Pacific nation could become beholden to the Asian nation.

Joyce said on Australia’s national broadcaster Sunday that while he accepted the Solomon Islands’ pledge that there would not be a permanent Chinese military presence on the territory, “if you invite a totalitarian regime into your country, of course it will have effect on your sovereignty.”

“That is something that is not fiction,” said Joyce, a member of Australia’s national security committee. “You can go to other countries where the Chinese government are involved and it most definitely affects their sovereignty.”

Australia and its allies have voiced concern at a new security agreement between the Solomon Islands and China that could lead to a permanent Chinese military presence in the Pacific nation. While no final version of the deal has been made public, an earlier draft leaked on social media in late March would allow Chinese naval vessels a safe harbor in the country, which is about 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) from the Australian coast.

Joyce pointed to Tajikistan, Myanmar and a similar deal in Djibouti where at times thousands of Chinese military personnel are stationed, a “great problem” for Australia, he said. He suggested Australia would join the United States to “respond accordingly” should China set up a de facto permanent military presence or power-projection capabilities.

“The United States is in lock step with Australia,” he said. “We know what the Chinese wishes are and we don’t want their wishes to happen.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.