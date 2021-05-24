(Bloomberg) -- Solutions 30 SE shares plunged after a two-week halt Monday, erasing much of the company’s 1.1 billion-euro ($1.4 billion) market value, as its troubles escalated following a row with its auditor over the 2020 accounts.

The stock, which had been suspended since May 10, fell 75% to 2.61 euros as of 10:11 a.m. in Paris. It was halted for excessive volatility after the open.

The Luxembourg-based firm, which has been under pressure from short sellers, issued a statement Sunday citing Ernst & Young LLP as saying it wasn’t in a position to express an opinion on the company’s 2020 financial statement after not being provided with certain information necessary to perform the audit. It published its unaudited accounts over the weekend, saying it “strongly disagrees with the rationale expressed” by the auditor.

French market regulator AMF last week urged Solutions 30 to publish its audited 2020 accounts after failing to do so within the required time frame, or at least to announce a timetable on when they would be available. The AMF declined to comment on the company’s latest developments over the weekend, and didn’t respond to an email seeking comment on Monday.

In December, Solutions 30 said an anonymous report was being circulated with false allegations against the company.

The company has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. It said last month an independent auditor had confirmed the allegations were unfounded.

