(Bloomberg) -- Somalia edged closer to electing a new president next month after lawmakers selected Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur, lower house speaker.

Nur, known as Madobe, who previously served as speaker from 2008 to 2009, won 163 votes beating three other candidates. He will now preside over the election of two deputy speakers, which will take place this week.

Together with Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, the upper house speaker, who was be elected on Tuesday, Madobe will oversee the election of the president by the two houses of Parliament before the end of May.

Elections for a new president that’s been delayed for more than a year with lawmakers choosing to extend the mandate of Mohamed Abdullahi have recently gathered pace. That’s as elections for new lawmakers and an upper house speaker who will vote for the next president have been concluded.

Electing a new president may help strengthen the government that has been paralyzed by infighting and enabled Islamist militant group al-Shabaab to make gains in an insurgency. The group has been trying to topple Somalia’s government since 2006.

