(Bloomberg) -- The Somali military executed three members of the Al-Shabab militant group who were convicted of several killings in the capital Mogadishu.

The three included Mohamed Haji Ahmed Ilkacase, chief of Al-Shabab’s assassination unit in Mogadishu, according to military court officials. They were executed by firing squad on Sunday morning, the attorney general of the Somali military court, Abdullahi Bulle Kamey, told reporters.

“The members were found to be behind a series of assassinations in Mogadishu against government officials and senior army officers,” he said.

The Al-Shabab militant group is a threat to Somalia as the East Africa nation prepares for presidential elections in early 2021. On Saturday, at least seven people were killed and more than 10 others injured in a suicide bombing at a popular ice cream and bakery shop in Somalia’s capital, the latest attack carried out by the group.

