(Bloomberg) -- Somalia asked the United Nations’ political mission in the country to cease operations by October, even as the East African nation faces a brutal, long-running jihadist insurgency.

In a letter to the UN Security Council dated May 8 and seen by Bloomberg, Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Mali Fiqi asked it to end the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia, which advises a 14,000-strong African Union peacekeeping force, whose mandate is scheduled to end this year.

Somalia has for almost two decades fought the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab militant group, which has committed deadly attacks across Somalia and in neighboring countries, but has long sought to expel the peacekeeping mission.

“We believe that it is now appropriate to transition to the next phase of our partnership,” the minister said. “We kindly request the swift conclusion of the necessary procedures for the termination of the mission by the end of the mandate in October 2024.”

The UN-backed peacekeeping force has been in the country in one form or another for 32 years, while US special operations troops have assisted the Somali military since 2022.

“We’re in discussions with the federal government of Somalia, stand ready to follow the instructions of the council and remain committed to collaborating and partnering with the federal government,” the UN said in an emailed response to questions on Thursday. “Regardless of UNSOM’s future, the UN remains committed to supporting Somalia and this in no way means the end of that support.”

The Somali Foreign Ministry didn’t respond to a request for comment.

