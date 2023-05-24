(Bloomberg) -- More than 1 million people in Somalia fled their homes in the first 130 days of this year as a result of conflict, severe drought and floods, the United Nations Refugee Agency and the Norwegian Refugee Council said.

It’s a record rate of displacement for the country, the agencies said in a statement. They said more than 408,000 people were displaced by floods sweeping across their villages and drought displaced another 312,000 people from Jan. 1 through May 10. Most of them fled to the regions of Hiraan in central Somalia and the Gedo region in southern Somalia.

“With 1 million people displaced already in less than five months, we can only fear the worst in the coming months as all the ingredients of this catastrophe are boiling in Somalia,” said Mohamed Abdi, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Somalia country director.

The humanitarian response plan for Somalia calls for $2.6 billion in 2023 to meet critical needs in the country, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

