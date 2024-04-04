(Bloomberg) -- Somalia has expelled the Ethiopian ambassador and shut down its neighbor’s consulates in the breakaway regions of Somaliland and Puntland over Addis Ababa’s attempt to secure direct access to the the Gulf of Aden, Ali Balcad, Somalia’s state minister for foreign affairs said.

Somalia is also recalling its ambassador from Ethiopia, he added.

The decision renews tensions between the two countries following landlocked Ethiopia’s attempt to lease a sea corridor from Somaliland for 50 years, enabling it to establish a military base, a port and commercial facilities. Somalia deems the move a breach of its sovereignty.

Ethiopia signed an initial agreement with Somaliland in January that would make it the first nation to recognize the sovereignty of the semi-autonomous region, in return for sea access. The accord triggered an uproar in neighboring countries, with Somalia saying it would defend its territorial integrity and Egypt and other nations urging caution.

A government spokesperson for Ethiopia didn’t respond to requests for comment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.