(Bloomberg) -- Floods in the central Somalian region of Hiraan have caused a surge in cholera that’s seen 980 cases reported in the first two week of the year, the International Rescue Committee said.

“The outbreak presents a grave public health crisis, with the majority of cases being severe and affecting the most vulnerable population,” the IRC said in a statement on Thursday. This is a 48% increase from the corresponding fortnight the previous year. More than half of the cases were in children under the age of five.

Cholera, a waterborne disease that can cause death from severe dehydration, has swept across Africa in recent months with a number of countries hit by heavy rains and subsequent floods.

Just last year, cases in Somalia rose 15% to 18,304.

“Communities hit by the outbreak are already in a vulnerable position,” it said. “They have yet to recover from the El Niño phenomenon, which brought extensive damage to infrastructure, including homes, roads, and vital services across the country, and particularly in the Hiraan region.”

Nearly a quarter of Somalis are experiencing hunger and malnutrition as fierce drought in 2022 was followed by acute floods that have displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

“This underscores the profound impact of climate change on the country’s health infrastructure,” the IRC said.

