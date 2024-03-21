Somalia Gets First 5G as It Eyes Boosting Trade With Region

(Bloomberg) -- The first fifth generation internet service has rolled out in Somalia, set to help boost the war-torn country’s trade with its African neighbors.

The service started by Hormuud Telecom Somalia Inc., a leading telecommunications company, marks a significant advancement in providing improved connectivity in the country.

It is expected to facilitate business activities and enable Somalia to actively participate in the East African Community, which it just joined, Mohamud Abdikarim Gabeyre, chairman of Somalia Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

Somalia has endured more than three decades of civil war, and is still contending with an insurgency by al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked Islamist group.

“There were numerous challenges that we had to overcome to reach this stage,” Ahmed Yusuf, chief executive officer of Hormuud Telecom said. “This will greatly benefit sectors such as education, healthcare and productivity,” Yusuf said.

