(Bloomberg) -- Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed announced his candidacy for long-delayed presidential elections that will be held later this month.

“I’m announcing my re-election candidature,” the incumbent, popularly known as Farmajo, said in a televised speech. “I call for both houses of the parliament to vote for me.”

Farmajo, who was elected as president in February 2017, will be running against dozens of candidates for the country’s top seat in elections that had originally been scheduled to take place in February 2021. Other contenders including two former presidents Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud and Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, the former prime minister Hassan Ali Khaire and the leader of oil-rich region Puntland, Said Abdullahi Deni.

Aspirants seeking to be eligible for the race officially registered at the office of parliamentary organizing committee of the presidential elections in Mogadishu on Sunday.

