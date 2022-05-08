26m ago
Somalia Incumbent President Announces Candidacy For May 15 Poll
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed announced his candidacy for long-delayed presidential elections that will be held later this month.
“I’m announcing my re-election candidature,” the incumbent, popularly known as Farmajo, said in a televised speech. “I call for both houses of the parliament to vote for me.”
Farmajo, who was elected as president in February 2017, will be running against dozens of candidates for the country’s top seat in elections that had originally been scheduled to take place in February 2021. Other contenders including two former presidents Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud and Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, the former prime minister Hassan Ali Khaire and the leader of oil-rich region Puntland, Said Abdullahi Deni.
Read more: Somalia Will Hold Long-Delayed Presidential Election on May 15
Aspirants seeking to be eligible for the race officially registered at the office of parliamentary organizing committee of the presidential elections in Mogadishu on Sunday.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
Pink Floyd weighs music sale including 'Dark Side of the Moon'
-
2:44
Under Armour has biggest plunge in 5 years after forecast misses
-
6:46
Every ARKK holding is in the red this year except for its cash
-
4:12
Food prices hold near record as Ukraine war upends global trade
-
Sizing up how much boat you need, and how much you can afford
-
2:38
What a deal! Toronto’s cheapest home – a caboose – sells for $45k in April