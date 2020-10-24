(Bloomberg) --

The Somali parliament on Saturday approved a new cabinet named by Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble last week.

All the 188 lawmakers in attendance voted in favor of the cabinet ministers, according to Parliament Speaker Mohamed Mursal Sheikh.

In September, the Somali parliament ratified Roble’s appointment, less than a week after his nomination. Roble, a Swedish-Somali who had been working for the International Labour Organization in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, replaced Hassan Ali Khaire, who was removed from office after a no-confidence vote.

