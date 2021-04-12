(Bloomberg) -- Somalia’s lawmakers voted to extend the mandate of the government led by President Mohamed Abdullahi by two years in a bid to resolve a political crisis after the nation failed to hold a scheduled vote in February.

A total 149 members of parliament, or 54% of all lawmakers, voted for the move, according to Speaker Mohamed Mursal Sheikh.

While the four-year term of the president commonly known as Farmajo ended on Feb. 8, he’s remained in office after the government failed to arrange for elections as agreed in a September 2020 deal with regional governments.

