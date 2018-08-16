(Bloomberg) -- Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed reshuffled key security officials including the army chief, a move authorities said is part of a new strategy to quell a wave of attacks by al-Qaeda-affiliated militants.

Dahir Adan Elmi, who previously commanded the Horn of Africa nation’s army, was reappointed, while a new deputy director was named for the national intelligence agency, according to a presidential decree announced Thursday in the capital, Mogadishu. The president also named two women as the new chief of staff for the president and the deputy police commissioner, setting a historic precedent.

Somalia is emerging from decades of civil war and trying to rebuild its institutions and attract international investors. The national army and African Union troops are battling Islamist-militant group al-Shabaab, which has waged an insurgency in Somalia since 2006 in a bid to impose its version of Islamic law.

