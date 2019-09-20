(Bloomberg) -- Somalia’s cabinet approved a revised budget for 2019 after projecting higher domestic revenue, according to Finance Minister Abdirahman Dualeh Beileh.

The government expects to spend $390 million, compared with a previous estimate of $344 million, the minister said in a statement. It also expects to raise $221.3 million in domestic revenue, from an earlier $189.9 million.

The Treasury projects foreign budget assistance will climb 9% to $168.8 million, the minister said. The revised plan will debated in parliament in October.

IMF Sees Somalia Economic Growth Broadly Stable at 2.9% in 2019

To contact the reporter on this story: Mohammed Omar Ahmed in Garowe at mahmed76@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Malingha at dmalingha@bloomberg.net, Helen Nyambura, Jacqueline Mackenzie

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.